Markston International LLC Invests $30,000 in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Markston International LLC purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OGN. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,558,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,275,000. Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $24,174,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,862,000. Finally, Sector Gamma AS acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,711,000.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Truist began coverage on Organon & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Organon & Co. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.57.

OGN opened at $34.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.77. Organon & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.25 and a fifty-two week high of $38.75.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th.

In related news, Director Ma. Fatima Francisco acquired 3,000 shares of Organon & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.79 per share, with a total value of $101,370.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Organon & Co. Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

