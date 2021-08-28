Exchange Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,755 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,755 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 56,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 19,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 16,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

BSCL stock opened at $21.09 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.09. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.06 and a 52-week high of $21.37.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.