Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Shares Purchased by Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,439 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 397 shares during the quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PHG. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Koninklijke Philips by 20.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,276,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,840,000 after acquiring an additional 383,794 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Koninklijke Philips by 73.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 835,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,676,000 after acquiring an additional 355,382 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Koninklijke Philips by 894.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,935,000 after acquiring an additional 203,843 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in Koninklijke Philips by 14.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,611,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,452,000 after acquiring an additional 201,936 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the first quarter worth about $7,257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PHG. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Koninklijke Philips presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Shares of PHG opened at $44.97 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.50. Koninklijke Philips has a one year low of $43.93 and a one year high of $61.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Koninklijke Philips Profile

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

