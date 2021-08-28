Exchange Capital Management Inc. Sells 425 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $24,821,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 259,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,852,000 after buying an additional 7,115 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 33.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 255,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,887,000 after purchasing an additional 63,570 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 96,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curran Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 78,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF alerts:

Shares of FSTA stock opened at $43.52 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 12 month low of $36.80 and a 12 month high of $44.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.03.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.