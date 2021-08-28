Evoke Wealth LLC Sells 39,904 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Evoke Wealth LLC lowered its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,381 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 39,904 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 19,324,065 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,053,341,000 after purchasing an additional 9,134,360 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $421,672,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,831,213 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $7,022,589,000 after purchasing an additional 6,824,475 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $367,942,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 46,722,500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,546,843,000 after purchasing an additional 6,204,252 shares in the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total transaction of $328,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE UBER opened at $40.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.75. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.55 and a 52-week high of $64.05. The company has a market capitalization of $76.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.58 and a beta of 1.56.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.11. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.02) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on UBER shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.23.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

