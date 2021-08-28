Evoke Wealth LLC Has $1.97 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 515 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,177,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $780,754,000 after buying an additional 158,850 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,053,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $736,095,000 after acquiring an additional 25,486 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 23.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,275,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $457,400,000 after acquiring an additional 240,454 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 573,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,342,000 after acquiring an additional 50,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 481,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $191,886,000 after acquiring an additional 31,333 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $425.09 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $291.18 and a 1 year high of $425.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $408.64.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

