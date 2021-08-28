Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.400-$5.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $26.19 billion-$26.44 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $26.40 billion.Dollar Tree also updated its FY22 guidance to $5.40-5.60 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $131.00 to $117.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Dollar Tree from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar Tree currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $111.69.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $90.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.75. The company has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.87. Dollar Tree has a 12-month low of $84.41 and a 12-month high of $120.37.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Dollar Tree will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gregory M. Bridgeford purchased 5,100 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $99.02 per share, with a total value of $505,002.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,018.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard L. Mcneely sold 7,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total transaction of $772,356.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,276.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.