Creative Planning Buys 1,013 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Creative Planning increased its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,849 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Twilio were worth $11,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Twilio in the 1st quarter valued at $411,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Twilio by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Twilio by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in Twilio by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Twilio by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.18, for a total transaction of $184,482.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.25, for a total value of $1,144,472.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,016 shares of company stock worth $66,186,460 over the last 90 days. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TWLO. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $424.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Twilio from $500.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $463.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $453.96.

Shares of Twilio stock opened at $361.25 on Friday. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $216.23 and a 52-week high of $457.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $376.52. The company has a market cap of $64.00 billion, a PE ratio of -80.82 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 10.93, a current ratio of 10.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 32.40%. The business had revenue of $668.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.74 million. Research analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

