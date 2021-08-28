Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 14,526 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,526 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $4,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Dollar General by 15,492.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 150,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,457,000 after buying an additional 149,350 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in Dollar General by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 13,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Dollar General by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 107,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,809,000 after purchasing an additional 14,997 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Dollar General by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 48,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,460,000 after purchasing an additional 5,656 shares during the period. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,055,000. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

NYSE:DG opened at $225.25 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $173.50 and a 52 week high of $239.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $53.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.47.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.10. Dollar General had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. Dollar General’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 15.82%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$245.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $207.00 price objective (up previously from $206.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.32.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Recommended Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.