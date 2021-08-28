Patterson Companies (PDCO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, September 2nd. Analysts expect Patterson Companies to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 2.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Patterson Companies to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

PDCO stock opened at $30.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.60. Patterson Companies has a 1-year low of $22.15 and a 1-year high of $37.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is presently 54.45%.

In other news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 4,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $163,307.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Patterson Companies stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 158.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 789,506 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 483,933 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.81% of Patterson Companies worth $23,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PDCO shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Patterson Companies from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. TheStreet raised Patterson Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Patterson Companies from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Patterson Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Cos., Inc engages in dental and animal health supplies. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions an value-added services to dentists and dental laboratories.

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.