Strategy Asset Managers LLC Acquires 40 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 68.8% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 48.1% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 36.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GWW. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $462.00 to $492.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $452.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $409.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James lowered W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $462.75.

Shares of GWW stock opened at $432.13 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $445.25. The firm has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.22. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $337.25 and a fifty-two week high of $479.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.55.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 41.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.75 EPS. Analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.05%.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.