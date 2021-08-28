77,816 Shares in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Purchased by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 77,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,851,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXPD. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 10.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,068,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,053,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848,506 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 92.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,961,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $211,208,000 after acquiring an additional 940,412 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter valued at about $59,197,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter valued at about $29,851,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 25.6% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 911,546 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,164,000 after acquiring an additional 185,634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $124.57 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.01 and a 1 year high of $130.76. The stock has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.83.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.21. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

EXPD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Vertical Research lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.63.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, Director Glenn M. Alger sold 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.48, for a total value of $19,916,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel R. Wall sold 22,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.26, for a total value of $2,828,817.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,078,180.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

