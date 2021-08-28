The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.53 on September 15th

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 19th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.53 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th.

The Estée Lauder Companies has increased its dividend by 6.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. The Estée Lauder Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 32.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect The Estée Lauder Companies to earn $8.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.0%.

EL opened at $340.82 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 1-year low of $204.23 and a 1-year high of $341.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $123.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $323.83.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 42.35%. The business’s revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $323.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $336.00 to $323.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $322.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.35.

In related news, insider John Demsey sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.53, for a total transaction of $2,128,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 184,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.95, for a total transaction of $61,913,233.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 511,948 shares of company stock worth $163,492,967. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 100.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,778,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,895,658 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.04% of The Estée Lauder Companies worth $1,201,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

