ARK Investment Management LLC Buys 65,066 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 723.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,056 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,066 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $17,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Boeing during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CNB Bank lifted its position in The Boeing by 128.3% during the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 121 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC lifted its position in The Boeing by 143.9% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 161 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 50.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $196.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Cowen raised shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Boeing from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boeing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.59.

NYSE:BA opened at $221.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.61. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $141.58 and a twelve month high of $278.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.44 and a beta of 1.62.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $1.23. Analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

