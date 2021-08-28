DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Director Sells $1,873,620.00 in Stock

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Director John S. Salter sold 31,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,873,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

DraftKings stock opened at $60.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.71. The firm has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.18 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 4.72. DraftKings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.47 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DKNG shares. Benchmark upped their price objective on DraftKings from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Argus reduced their target price on DraftKings from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Cowen raised DraftKings from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Cannonball Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in DraftKings during the first quarter worth about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 77.0% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 137.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the first quarter worth $29,000. 49.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

