Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA cut its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $15,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 2.5% during the second quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 23,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,515,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 2.9% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 31,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,146,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle International during the second quarter valued at $2,400,000. Graypoint LLC lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 14.2% during the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 1.6% during the second quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 4,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

CCI stock opened at $190.97 on Friday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52 week low of $146.15 and a 52 week high of $204.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.54 billion, a PE ratio of 73.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $196.25.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Crown Castle International’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.47%.

In other Crown Castle International news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total value of $766,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,579,273.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director J Landis Martin bought 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $191.52 per share, for a total transaction of $804,384.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 141,755 shares in the company, valued at $27,148,917.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Crown Castle International from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $204.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Crown Castle International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.00.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

