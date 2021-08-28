Short Interest in RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) Drops By 76.8%

RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 52,200 shares, a decrease of 76.8% from the July 29th total of 224,900 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 136,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RCM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Get RCM Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RCMT opened at $4.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.05 million, a P/E ratio of 249.12 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. RCM Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.23 and a twelve month high of $12.49.

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. RCM Technologies had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 0.20%. Equities analysts forecast that RCM Technologies will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in RCM Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in RCM Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of RCM Technologies by 452.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 7,995 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RCM Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of RCM Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 19.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RCM Technologies Company Profile

RCM Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a portfolio of engineering and design services across energy services, process and industrial, and aerospace sectors.

Featured Article: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for RCM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RCM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.