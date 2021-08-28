Alpha Impact 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $12,839.00 (IMPACT)

Alpha Impact (CURRENCY:IMPACT) traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 28th. One Alpha Impact coin can currently be bought for about $0.0533 or 0.00000109 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Alpha Impact has traded 17.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Alpha Impact has a market capitalization of $17.27 million and $12,839.00 worth of Alpha Impact was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Alpha Impact alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002361 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.05 or 0.00053428 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $66.48 or 0.00136318 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.29 or 0.00150286 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003413 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,944.70 or 1.00367430 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $488.33 or 0.01001386 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,251.17 or 0.06666953 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Alpha Impact Coin Profile

Alpha Impact’s total supply is 424,128,123 coins and its circulating supply is 324,347,373 coins. Alpha Impact’s official Twitter account is @AlphaImpact_fi

Buying and Selling Alpha Impact

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Impact directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Impact should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alpha Impact using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “IMPACTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Alpha Impact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpha Impact and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.