Scopus BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Scopus BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPS) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 94,600 shares, an increase of 266.7% from the July 29th total of 25,800 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCPS. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Scopus BioPharma during the 1st quarter worth $915,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Scopus BioPharma during the 1st quarter worth $778,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Scopus BioPharma during the 1st quarter worth $440,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Scopus BioPharma during the 1st quarter worth $403,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Scopus BioPharma during the 2nd quarter worth $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCPS opened at $5.02 on Friday. Scopus BioPharma has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $47.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.52.

Scopus BioPharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing transformational therapeutics targeting serious diseases. Its lead development programs are immuno-oncology gene therapy for the treatment of various cancers, which include CO-sTiRNA, a STAT3 inhibitor gene therapy that drives tumor cell growth and anti-tumor immune suppression; and MRI-1867, a cannabinoid-1 receptor inverse agonist and inhibitor of inducible nitric oxide synthase for the treatment of systemic sclerosis.

