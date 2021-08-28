Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for BOX’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.20. BOX reported earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, December 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BOX will report full year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.78. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover BOX.

Get BOX alerts:

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $214.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.01 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 26.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share.

BOX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of BOX from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of BOX from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

BOX stock opened at $25.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of -129.24 and a beta of 1.24. BOX has a twelve month low of $15.07 and a twelve month high of $27.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.87.

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $375,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,212,900 shares in the company, valued at $30,334,629. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOX. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in BOX during the first quarter worth $12,015,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in BOX during the first quarter worth $227,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in BOX by 49.6% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 5,914 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in BOX during the first quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in BOX by 46.0% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 101,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 31,900 shares in the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BOX

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BOX (BOX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.