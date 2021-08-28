American National Group, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.82 (NASDAQ:ANAT)

American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.82 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, September 17th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd.

NASDAQ:ANAT opened at $192.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.67. American National Group has a 12 month low of $66.04 and a 12 month high of $194.40.

American National Group Company Profile

American National Group, Inc operates as an insurance company. It engages in the provision of life insurance, annuities, health insurance, credit insurance, pension products and property, and casualty insurance for personal lines, agribusiness, and commercial exposures. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Galveston, TX.

