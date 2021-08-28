American National Group, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.82 (NASDAQ:ANAT)

American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.82 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, September 17th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd.
NASDAQ:ANAT opened at $192.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.67. American National Group has a 12 month low of $66.04 and a 12 month high of $194.40.
American National Group Company Profile
Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?
Receive News & Ratings for American National Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American National Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.