Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) Declares $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.165 per share on Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th.

Shares of TSE BLX opened at C$38.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 318.45, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 96.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$37.96. Boralex has a fifty-two week low of C$32.24 and a fifty-two week high of C$56.70.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BLX shares. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$48.00 target price on shares of Boralex in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Boralex from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$41.00 price target on Boralex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Boralex from C$55.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$41.00 price target on shares of Boralex in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$47.02.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

