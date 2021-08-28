Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0271 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th.

IIP.UN opened at C$17.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.22, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.05. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$11.12 and a 1-year high of C$18.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$17.55.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IIP.UN. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. CIBC increased their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.75 to C$18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$18.56.

In other news, Director Paul Bouzanis sold 101,907 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.56, for a total value of C$1,789,486.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 375,829 shares in the company, valued at C$6,599,557.24.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

