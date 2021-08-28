Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.750-$2.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $680 million-$695 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $676.79 million.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MOV. TheStreet raised Movado Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Movado Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

NYSE MOV opened at $37.76 on Friday. Movado Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $38.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $882.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 1.24.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.55. Movado Group had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 8.38%. On average, analysts forecast that Movado Group will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.96%.

In other news, Director Alan H. Howard sold 5,600 shares of Movado Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total value of $169,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,930 shares in the company, valued at $1,545,725.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Efraim Grinberg sold 2,945 shares of Movado Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total value of $90,146.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,267 shares of company stock worth $1,793,172. Corporate insiders own 28.42% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Movado Group stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,782 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,102 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.71% of Movado Group worth $5,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

About Movado Group

Movado Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of watches. It operates through Watch and Accessory Brands and Company Stores segments. The Watch and Accessory Brands segment include distribution of watches and, to a lesser extent, jewelry and other accessories, of owned and licensed brands, in addition to revenue generated from after-sales service activities and shipping.

