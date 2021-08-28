ARK Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

ARK Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 289,387 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 17,642 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $100,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 3rd quarter worth $251,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,029,672 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $303,269,000 after buying an additional 225,420 shares during the last quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 78,174 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $23,025,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,173 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monticello Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Monticello Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,304 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FB opened at $372.63 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $355.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.13 and a 12-month high of $377.55.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. Analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday, May 17th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.85.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.13, for a total transaction of $25,519,049.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 8,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total transaction of $2,911,473.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,640,945 shares of company stock worth $922,509,108 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

