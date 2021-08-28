GSA Capital Partners LLP Reduces Stock Holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lowered its holdings in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,443 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Snap were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snap in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Snap by 527.9% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Snap by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen upped their price target on Snap from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. lifted their target price on Snap from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays increased their price target on Snap from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Snap from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.60.

In related news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total transaction of $71,706,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 403,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $24,998,267.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,982,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,846,804,001.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,474,122 shares of company stock worth $455,371,327.

SNAP opened at $73.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $115.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.37 and a beta of 1.27. Snap Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.40 and a 12 month high of $80.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.93.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $982.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.57 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 22.49% and a negative return on equity of 32.45%. The company’s revenue was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Snap

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

Recommended Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.