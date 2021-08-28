Evoke Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 21,972 SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 21,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $946,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XME. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 41,050.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF stock opened at $44.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.17. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 12 month low of $22.36 and a 12 month high of $47.85.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

