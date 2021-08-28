34,247 Shares in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Bought by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 34,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth $61,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAC opened at $27.81 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $24.87 and a one year high of $28.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.02.

