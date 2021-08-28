Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Position Lifted by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1,421.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,774 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,526 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,721,652 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $706,895,000 after acquiring an additional 568,957 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth about $259,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 38,773 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,071,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 445,985 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $115,836,000 after buying an additional 45,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Stryker news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total transaction of $292,432.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,183,566.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total transaction of $39,339,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYK opened at $273.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $103.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.08, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $263.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $194.04 and a twelve month high of $275.15.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. Stryker had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.92%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SYK. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $303.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.70.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

