Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Boosts Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Chubb were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Creative Planning grew its stake in Chubb by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,432,000 after acquiring an additional 4,857 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,042,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,642,000 after acquiring an additional 28,301 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,515,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Chubb by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 61,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,790,000 after buying an additional 14,682 shares during the period. 79.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CB stock opened at $186.32 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $111.93 and a twelve month high of $187.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $170.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.72.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $9.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 12.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.78%.

In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.61, for a total transaction of $5,598,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 144,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,908,602.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total value of $49,723.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,760,506. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,024 shares of company stock valued at $8,681,754 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

CB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $184.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Argus upgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 price target on the stock. boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.06.

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

