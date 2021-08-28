Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Boosts Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 116.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,369 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LMT opened at $361.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.99. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $319.81 and a fifty-two week high of $401.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $371.19.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 123.35%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.87%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 price target (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $400.87.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

