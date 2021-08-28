Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Shares Acquired by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 610,054 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,877 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.52% of Summit Materials worth $21,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Summit Materials in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Summit Materials in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its holdings in Summit Materials by 113.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 9,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Summit Materials in the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.70.

In other news, Director Howard L. Lance sold 82,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total value of $2,848,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 93,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,245,612.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SUM opened at $34.39 on Friday. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.60 and a 52 week high of $37.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.00.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). Summit Materials had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $618.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Summit Materials’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Summit Materials Profile

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

Featured Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.