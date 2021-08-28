Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Makes New Investment in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 320,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,188,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned 0.07% of Phillips 66 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,200,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $223,878,000 after purchasing an additional 19,440 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 5,311 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,199 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,393 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. 63.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PSX stock opened at $72.61 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $43.27 and a 1-year high of $94.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.80 billion, a PE ratio of -18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.70.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. Phillips 66 had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.74) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently -404.49%.

PSX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Cowen lowered Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.19.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

