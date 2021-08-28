Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Takes Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 198,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,268,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.07% of Aptiv at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Aptiv by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,112,261 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,276,302,000 after acquiring an additional 400,247 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Aptiv by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,526,262 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $622,462,000 after purchasing an additional 149,829 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Aptiv by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,892,759 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $537,092,000 after purchasing an additional 908,205 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Aptiv by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,080,018 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $424,732,000 after purchasing an additional 150,605 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Aptiv by 428.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,994,765 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $412,977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428,351 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total value of $638,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,248,093.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.90, for a total transaction of $914,727.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 359,693 shares in the company, valued at $56,435,831.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,660 shares of company stock valued at $2,470,867. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of APTV stock opened at $156.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $158.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 2.11. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $82.12 and a 12 month high of $170.47.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.07). Aptiv had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.10) earnings per share. Aptiv’s revenue was up 94.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APTV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Aptiv from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Aptiv from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Aptiv from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Aptiv from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aptiv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.94.

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

