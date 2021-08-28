Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Invests $25.16 Million in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 291,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,161,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Founders Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 20.0% in the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 25.5% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 76.4% in the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.2% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 52.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 6,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total value of $690,202.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PRU opened at $107.36 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.16 and a fifty-two week high of $109.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.45.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.75. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 13.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.54 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.05%.

PRU has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. TheStreet raised Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.33.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

