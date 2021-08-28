Analysts Set Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Target Price at $374.42

Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $382.55.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $460.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of LAD opened at $334.51 on Wednesday. Lithia Motors has a twelve month low of $215.21 and a twelve month high of $417.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $353.13.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $11.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.17 by $4.95. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 27.37%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lithia Motors will post 33.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 7.70%.

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $45,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,324,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,731,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 17,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 7,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

