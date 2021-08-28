Insider Buying: Nighthawk Gold Corp. (TSE:NHK) Insider Purchases 75,500 Shares of Stock

Nighthawk Gold Corp. (TSE:NHK) insider Robert Douglas Cudney bought 75,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$61,155.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 12,217,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,896,290.02.

Robert Douglas Cudney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 19th, Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 100,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$86,000.00.

On Thursday, August 12th, Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 100,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$95,000.00.

On Tuesday, August 10th, Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 11,500 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,120.00.

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 13,500 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,285.00.

On Thursday, July 29th, Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 10,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.96 per share, with a total value of C$9,600.00.

On Monday, July 19th, Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 7,800 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.01 per share, with a total value of C$7,878.00.

On Thursday, July 15th, Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 10,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.05 per share, with a total value of C$10,500.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 17,300 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.06 per share, with a total value of C$18,338.00.

On Friday, July 9th, Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 28,400 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.06 per share, with a total value of C$30,104.00.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 24,900 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,643.00.

Shares of TSE:NHK opened at C$0.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.98. The stock has a market cap of C$68.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02. Nighthawk Gold Corp. has a 1 year low of C$0.81 and a 1 year high of C$1.65.

Nighthawk Gold (TSE:NHK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Nighthawk Gold Corp. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Pi Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Nighthawk Gold from C$2.35 to C$2.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

About Nighthawk Gold

Nighthawk Gold Corp. identifies, acquires, explores for, and evaluates gold properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Indin Lake Gold property, which comprises of Archean gold camp covering an area of 229,791 acres located in the Northwest Territories. The company was formerly known as Merc International Minerals Inc and changed its name to Nighthawk Gold Corp.

