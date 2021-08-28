Insider Buying: Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) Director Acquires 1,100 Shares of Stock

Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) Director William A. Foley acquired 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.85 per share, with a total value of $25,135.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $719,615.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Myers Industries stock opened at $22.92 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.40. The company has a market cap of $829.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Myers Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.75 and a 12-month high of $23.98.

Get Myers Industries alerts:

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Myers Industries had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 17.04%. Equities analysts forecast that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.53%.

Several equities analysts have commented on MYE shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Myers Industries from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,093,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,121,000 after acquiring an additional 558,053 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Myers Industries by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,854,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,687,000 after buying an additional 272,210 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. purchased a new position in Myers Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,289,000. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in Myers Industries by 196.8% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 156,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after buying an additional 103,700 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Myers Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $2,024,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

About Myers Industries

Myers Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of polymer products. It operates through the Material Handling and Distribution business segments. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets a variety of plastic and metal products. The Distribution segment offers tools, equipment, and supplies used for tire, wheel, and under vehicle service on passenger, heavy truck, and off-road vehicles.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Myers Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myers Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.