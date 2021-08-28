Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) CEO Nicholas John Swenson Buys 500 Shares of Stock

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) CEO Nicholas John Swenson purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.75 per share, with a total value of $17,375.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 59,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,056,157.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Nicholas John Swenson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 25th, Nicholas John Swenson bought 288 shares of Air T stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.79 per share, with a total value of $10,019.52.

On Monday, August 23rd, Nicholas John Swenson bought 100 shares of Air T stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.37 per share, with a total value of $3,337.00.

On Friday, August 20th, Nicholas John Swenson bought 100 shares of Air T stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $3,372.00.

On Monday, August 16th, Nicholas John Swenson bought 300 shares of Air T stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.13 per share, with a total value of $9,939.00.

On Friday, August 13th, Nicholas John Swenson bought 800 shares of Air T stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.58 per share, with a total value of $26,864.00.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Nicholas John Swenson purchased 300 shares of Air T stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.51 per share, with a total value of $10,053.00.

On Monday, August 9th, Nicholas John Swenson purchased 604 shares of Air T stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.87 per share, with a total value of $19,249.48.

On Friday, August 6th, Nicholas John Swenson purchased 100 shares of Air T stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.90 per share, with a total value of $3,190.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, Nicholas John Swenson purchased 100 shares of Air T stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.78 per share, with a total value of $2,978.00.

On Friday, July 30th, Nicholas John Swenson purchased 208 shares of Air T stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.35 per share, with a total value of $6,312.80.

NASDAQ:AIRT opened at $34.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.36. Air T, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.95 and a 52-week high of $42.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Air T by 1,771.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Air T by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 4,441 shares in the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Air T during the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Air T during the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.25% of the company’s stock.

Air T Company Profile

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, commercial jet engines and parts, and printing equipment and maintenance services in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2021, this segment had 66 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

