Janet Kerr Sells 350 Shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Stock

AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Director Janet Kerr sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.63, for a total value of $43,620.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of APPF opened at $122.35 on Friday. AppFolio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.22 and a 1 year high of $186.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $136.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 31.21 and a beta of 1.08.
AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $89.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.43 million. AppFolio had a return on equity of 48.85% and a net margin of 43.04%. On average, equities analysts expect that AppFolio, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in AppFolio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in AppFolio by 213.3% during the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 235 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AppFolio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in AppFolio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in AppFolio by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,052 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.26% of the company’s stock.
About AppFolio
AppFolio, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software solutions. The firm caters to small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers the following solutions: AppFolio Property Manager, Tenant Screening Services, Maintenance Contact Center, Premium Leads, Tenant Debt Collections and MyCase.
