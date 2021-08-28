Janet Kerr Sells 350 Shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Stock

AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Director Janet Kerr sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.63, for a total value of $43,620.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of APPF opened at $122.35 on Friday. AppFolio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.22 and a 1 year high of $186.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $136.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 31.21 and a beta of 1.08.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $89.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.43 million. AppFolio had a return on equity of 48.85% and a net margin of 43.04%. On average, equities analysts expect that AppFolio, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APPF. Zacks Investment Research raised AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson raised AppFolio from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. AppFolio has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in AppFolio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in AppFolio by 213.3% during the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 235 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AppFolio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in AppFolio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in AppFolio by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,052 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.26% of the company’s stock.

About AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software solutions. The firm caters to small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers the following solutions: AppFolio Property Manager, Tenant Screening Services, Maintenance Contact Center, Premium Leads, Tenant Debt Collections and MyCase.

