RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $34.85 Million

Equities analysts predict that RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) will announce $34.85 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for RBB Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $34.70 million and the highest is $35.00 million. RBB Bancorp posted sales of $29.98 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will report full year sales of $139.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $139.60 million to $139.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $146.85 million, with estimates ranging from $146.50 million to $147.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow RBB Bancorp.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 28.48% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $34.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.75 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RBB. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of RBB Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RBB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of RBB Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $27.50 to $26.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. RBB Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBB. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 81.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 19,748 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in RBB Bancorp during the second quarter worth $343,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in RBB Bancorp by 15.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in RBB Bancorp by 92,783.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 5,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in RBB Bancorp by 148.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 26,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 16,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RBB stock opened at $25.36 on Wednesday. RBB Bancorp has a 12-month low of $10.71 and a 12-month high of $25.84. The company has a market cap of $490.82 million, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.95%.

About RBB Bancorp

RBB Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of full service commercial bank. Its services include remote deposit, e-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, SBA 7A and 504 loans, 1-4 single family residential loans, trade finance and a full range of depository accounts.

