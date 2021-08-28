RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $34.85 Million

Equities analysts predict that RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) will announce $34.85 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for RBB Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $34.70 million and the highest is $35.00 million. RBB Bancorp posted sales of $29.98 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 25th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will report full year sales of $139.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $139.60 million to $139.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $146.85 million, with estimates ranging from $146.50 million to $147.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow RBB Bancorp.
RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 28.48% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $34.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.75 million.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBB. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 81.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 19,748 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in RBB Bancorp during the second quarter worth $343,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in RBB Bancorp by 15.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in RBB Bancorp by 92,783.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 5,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in RBB Bancorp by 148.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 26,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 16,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.52% of the company’s stock.
Shares of RBB stock opened at $25.36 on Wednesday. RBB Bancorp has a 12-month low of $10.71 and a 12-month high of $25.84. The company has a market cap of $490.82 million, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.95%.
About RBB Bancorp
RBB Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of full service commercial bank. Its services include remote deposit, e-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, SBA 7A and 504 loans, 1-4 single family residential loans, trade finance and a full range of depository accounts.
