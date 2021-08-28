Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) COO Stephen Arcana Sells 18,754 Shares

Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) COO Stephen Arcana sold 18,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total transaction of $992,274.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 260,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,806,547.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDEN opened at $52.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.04 and a fifty-two week high of $54.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.09. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 2.92.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $2.28. Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The firm had revenue of $292.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.67 million. As a group, analysts expect that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Golden Entertainment by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 11,493 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 504,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,745,000 after acquiring an additional 55,872 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,209,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,610,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on GDEN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Golden Entertainment from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Golden Entertainment from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Golden Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

