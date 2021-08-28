Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) CFO Sells $492,250.00 in Stock

Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) CFO Glynis Bryan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.45, for a total transaction of $492,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:NSIT opened at $101.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $52.63 and a one year high of $107.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.83.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NSIT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,565 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,559,000 after purchasing an additional 18,039 shares during the period. ValueAct Holdings L.P. lifted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 158.5% in the 2nd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 2,843,690 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $284,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,690 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,672,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 20,288 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 445,188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,523,000 after purchasing an additional 44,536 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.