Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $120,000.00

Wall Street brokerages expect Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) to post $120,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Liminal BioSciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $20,000.00 to $210,000.00. Liminal BioSciences posted sales of $480,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 75%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liminal BioSciences will report full year sales of $33.51 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $360,000.00 to $70.47 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $15.59 million, with estimates ranging from $3.23 million to $27.94 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Liminal BioSciences.

Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.54). Liminal BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 457.84% and a negative net margin of 6,157.81%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LMNL shares. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Liminal BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liminal BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Liminal BioSciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Liminal BioSciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Liminal BioSciences stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) by 468.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,817 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,267 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Liminal BioSciences were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LMNL opened at $2.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. Liminal BioSciences has a 12 month low of $2.13 and a 12 month high of $12.81. The company has a market cap of $73.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.22.

Liminal BioSciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule drug candidates for the treatment of patients suffering from respiratory fibrotic diseases and other fibrotic or inflammatory diseases that have high unmet medical needs.

