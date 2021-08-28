Evoke Wealth LLC Acquires 271 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 6.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,572 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,398,114 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $311,123,000 after buying an additional 58,643 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,637 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,736,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 9,917 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,101,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth $403,000. 69.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.60, for a total transaction of $1,183,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,900,466.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.15, for a total transaction of $1,015,445.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,174,530.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 637,781 shares of company stock worth $156,736,560. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $266.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $246.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.76, a P/E/G ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $247.15. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $201.51 and a one year high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $282.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $273.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.92.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

