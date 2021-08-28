Zacks: Analysts Expect Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $21.17 Million

Posted by on Aug 28th, 2021

Brokerages predict that Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) will report sales of $21.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Beam Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.00 million and the highest is $50.00 million. Beam Therapeutics posted sales of $10,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 211,600%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics will report full year sales of $29.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.01 million to $50.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $26.33 million, with estimates ranging from $24.00 million to $30.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Beam Therapeutics.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.33 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,698,870.50% and a negative return on equity of 94.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.69) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $114.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.80.

Shares of BEAM opened at $106.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.31. Beam Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $21.24 and a 52 week high of $138.52. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of -15.31 and a beta of 1.00.

In other news, CEO John M. Evans sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.49, for a total value of $1,989,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Terry-Ann Burrell sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.69, for a total value of $4,846,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,517,731.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 213,239 shares of company stock valued at $23,224,303. 15.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Beam Therapeutics (BEAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.