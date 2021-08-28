Zacks: Analysts Expect Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $21.17 Million

Brokerages predict that Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) will report sales of $21.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Beam Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.00 million and the highest is $50.00 million. Beam Therapeutics posted sales of $10,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 211,600%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics will report full year sales of $29.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.01 million to $50.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $26.33 million, with estimates ranging from $24.00 million to $30.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Beam Therapeutics.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.33 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,698,870.50% and a negative return on equity of 94.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.69) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $114.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.80.

Shares of BEAM opened at $106.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.31. Beam Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $21.24 and a 52 week high of $138.52. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of -15.31 and a beta of 1.00.

In other news, CEO John M. Evans sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.49, for a total value of $1,989,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Terry-Ann Burrell sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.69, for a total value of $4,846,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,517,731.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 213,239 shares of company stock valued at $23,224,303. 15.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

