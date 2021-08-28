Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 2,300.0% from the July 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 118,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

UBSFY opened at $12.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 1 year low of $11.69 and a 1 year high of $21.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.02.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Ubisoft Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. BNP Paribas upgraded Ubisoft Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Benchmark lowered Ubisoft Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ubisoft Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.27.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA is a holding company, which engages in the production, publication, and distribution of multimedia, audiovisual, and information technology products. It creates and publishes video games, educational and cultural software, cartoons and literary, and cinematographic and television works.

