Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Acquired by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 7.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BR. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 58.9% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,036,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $525,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,864 shares during the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 77.4% during the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 552,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,606,000 after buying an additional 241,140 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,698,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $719,399,000 after buying an additional 206,414 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 623.6% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 210,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,944,000 after buying an additional 181,100 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 21.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 897,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $137,471,000 after buying an additional 161,203 shares during the period. 83.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.60.

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $171.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $169.38. The stock has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.98 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.77 and a 12 month high of $177.16.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.69% and a net margin of 10.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. Analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.64%.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 12,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total transaction of $2,146,074.84. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 68,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,695,861.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Liberatore sold 32,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.65, for a total value of $5,748,497.55. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,620,497.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,748 shares of company stock worth $8,996,595. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

Featured Article: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.