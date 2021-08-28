Strategy Asset Managers LLC Makes New Investment in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 742.0% during the 1st quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 28,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 25,155 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 287,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,106,000 after purchasing an additional 13,144 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 245,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 467,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,442,000 after purchasing an additional 59,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 25,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DFS. raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.41.

Shares of DFS stock opened at $133.48 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $124.78. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $51.74 and a 12 month high of $135.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $1.87. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 46.03% and a net margin of 36.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.20) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 16.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is an increase from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

Discover Financial Services announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 21st that allows the company to repurchase $2.40 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $1,905,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,977 shares in the company, valued at $7,744,079. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.11, for a total value of $101,688.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,867.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,624 shares of company stock valued at $2,477,843 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

