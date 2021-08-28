Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Sells 441 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 28.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 441 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carvana were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Carvana by 25.2% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,806,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,356,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,995 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 59.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,111,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908,755 shares during the last quarter. Spruce House Partnership LLC bought a new position in shares of Carvana in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,040,013,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 14.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,915,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,301,000 after acquiring an additional 482,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAS Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 3.1% in the first quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,305,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,239,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CVNA. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Carvana from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. lifted their target price on shares of Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Carvana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $303.00 to $306.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Carvana from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Carvana from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Carvana has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.04.

In other news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.41, for a total transaction of $13,320,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,076. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.95, for a total transaction of $3,359,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,396 shares in the company, valued at $10,211,536.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,620,082 shares of company stock worth $513,387,945 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

CVNA opened at $337.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $58.25 billion, a PE ratio of -288.48 and a beta of 2.40. Carvana Co. has a 12 month low of $158.25 and a 12 month high of $376.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $331.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.63. Carvana had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

